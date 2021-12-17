BinaryX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.69 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. BinaryX has a market cap of $143.16 million and $31.69 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $70.77 or 0.00152745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010703 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.01 or 0.00556865 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

