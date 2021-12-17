BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 8.3% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.92. 56,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,154,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

