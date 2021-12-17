BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $32.99 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $29,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $469,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,483 shares of company stock worth $11,813,638. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $9,894,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

