BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $496,260.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00.
NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $86.48. 2,222,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,715. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Featured Article: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.