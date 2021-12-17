BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $496,260.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $86.48. 2,222,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,715. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

