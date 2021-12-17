Birdchain (BIRD) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $358,067.20 and $158,931.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00203927 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.