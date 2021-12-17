Bitblocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $244,493.37 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $244,493.37 and approximately $29.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.53 or 1.00291071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046058 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.80 or 0.00947952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

