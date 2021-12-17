Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $398.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $398.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

