Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $1.24 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $232.09 million and $1.73 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015682 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011048 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.