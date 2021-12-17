Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00003256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00322446 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00143041 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00087262 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.