BitcoinPoS Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,182.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $398,317.18 and approximately $2,182.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,213,937 coins and its circulating supply is 5,002,483 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.