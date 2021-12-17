BitCore (BTX) Hits Market Cap of $3.62 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $311,320.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,860.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.47 or 0.08365449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00312290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.58 or 0.00919265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00074186 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00391116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.51 or 0.00271485 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

