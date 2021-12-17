BitDAO (BIT) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $101.73 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.99 or 0.08088533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00078266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99892346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002717 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

