Bitnation Market Capitalization Reaches $30,434.77 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Bitnation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitnation has a market capitalization of $30,434.77 and $818.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitnation has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitnation alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00205799 BTC.

Bitnation Coin Profile

XPAT is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitnation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitnation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitnation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.