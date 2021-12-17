BitRewards 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One BitRewards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $65,161.24 and approximately $15.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitRewards

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

