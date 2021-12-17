BitTorrent (BTT) Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00141939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008956 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005067 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002809 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002128 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

