BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Sells $792,939.56 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,871. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 260,302 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $3,246,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $29,025,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.