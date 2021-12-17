BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given a $7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) received a $7.50 price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.21% from the company’s current price.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.33.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.17. 465,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,206,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.28. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,897,000 after buying an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after acquiring an additional 214,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in BlackBerry by 6.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

