BlackHat (BLKC) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $959,188.10 and approximately $326,879.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.13 or 0.08251150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,893.29 or 0.99962884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

