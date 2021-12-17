BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 40.2% in November

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CII traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.16. 1,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $21.84.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
