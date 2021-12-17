BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 40.2% in November

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CII traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.16. 1,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 945,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

