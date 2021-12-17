BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BME. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

