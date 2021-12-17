Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 53.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 637,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 222,838 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 354.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.