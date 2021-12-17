BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 39.3% in November

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,077. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.