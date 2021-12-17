BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 39.3% in November

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,077. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after buying an additional 118,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 65,745 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.