Blakecoin Price Down 5% Over Last Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $13,367.35 and $7.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,044.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.47 or 0.08299433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00315429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.12 or 0.00923275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00074648 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00393402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.00265750 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

