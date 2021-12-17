Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Tops $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $88,854.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00202119 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.