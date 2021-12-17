BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $28.35 million and $23,531.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

