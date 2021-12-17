Blockzero Labs (XIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.30 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $5.30 million and $228,138.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00206069 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

