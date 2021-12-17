Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $72,900.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 15th, L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21.

On Friday, October 15th, L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 816,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,719. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after buying an additional 212,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

