BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,922 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.9% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 229.5% in the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $283.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

