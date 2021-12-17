Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$56.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.13.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.28. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

