Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Trading Up 12.6%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) shares were up 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.17 and last traded at $38.17. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

