Bonded Finance Achieves Market Cap of $5.19 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $105,487.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00204522 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

