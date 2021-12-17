Bonk (BONK) One Day Volume Tops $56,714.00

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00199528 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

