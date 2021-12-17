boohoo group (LON:BOO) PT Set at GBX 135 by Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO) received a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.68) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 408.75 ($5.40).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 101.99 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 253.21. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01).

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.