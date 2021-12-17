BOOM Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $2.89 million and $62,078.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00199528 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,136,670 coins and its circulating supply is 778,105,937 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

