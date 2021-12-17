Boson Protocol (BOSON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.18 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $85.81 million and $6.18 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00276600 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008269 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000202 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

