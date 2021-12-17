Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by CIBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$230.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$253.08.

TSE BYD traded down C$3.70 on Friday, reaching C$186.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$222.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$229.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$183.00 and a 52 week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The business had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

