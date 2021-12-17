Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and $229,061.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

