BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 160,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 465,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

