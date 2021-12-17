BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 8.1% Higher

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.04. 7,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 884,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,703,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.