Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 10,678 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $71,936,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 171,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,663,017. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

