Brio Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,654,428. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

