Brio Consultants LLC Has $12.13 Million Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 27,389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 69,530 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 157,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.97. 95,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

