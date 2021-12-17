Brio Consultants LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 491,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,167,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

