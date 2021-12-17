Brio Consultants LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,858. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.