Brio Consultants LLC Has $43.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 10.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $43,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

