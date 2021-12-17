Brio Consultants LLC Purchases 3,807 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.32. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

