Brio Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.00. 176,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average of $168.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

