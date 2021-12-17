Brio Consultants LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

