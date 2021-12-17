Brio Consultants LLC Sells 6,358 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.44. 37,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

