Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $50,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.